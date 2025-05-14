Mary set to be new Nantwich Mayor in “best place to live”

Nantwich resident Mary Slinn is looking forward to becoming Mayor, representing the town she has loved since a teenager and calls ‘the best place to live.’

Mary, who has lived in Nantwich 45 years, will be invested as Mayor tomorrow (May 15) at Nantwich Town Council.

And already she has a full diary of events, her first at Nantwich Museum, a charity she aims to champion in her new role.

Now retired, she spent her working life in local government, beginning as a clerk in the former Crewe and Nantwich Borough Council in the 70s.

She rose up the ranks to become Head of Bereavement Services and was transferred to a similar role in charge of cemeteries and crematoriums on the formation of Cheshire East Council.

She ended her career as Chief Operations Officer for the council’s arms-length company Orbitas Bereavement Services six years ago and was co-opted onto Nantwich Town Council in 2022.

“I love Nantwich so when a friend suggested ‘why don’t you put yourself forward’ I thought ‘yes, that’s something I’d really like to do’ and I was thrilled to be given my seat on the town council,” she said.

“Growing up my dad, John Hill was in the Cheshire Police and we lived in many places such as Chester, Congleton, Northwich and Crewe where he ended his career as Chief Inspector.

“Like all the young people do now, I came to Nantwich to go out with my friends. It was exciting and we loved the vibe of the clubs and bars.

“And it still has that allure to people of all ages, thanks to all our lovely independent shops and cafes that create such a buzz.

“Anyone who comes to live in Nantwich will find so much to do and a welcoming ‘village vibe’ where people are invested and care about the future of Nantwich and look after each other.

“I lived in 14 different houses as a child and for me Nantwich is my happy home. It really is the best place to live.”

Sadly, six years ago Mary lost her husband Rodger, a lecturer at Cheshire College.

She lives in the town centre with their black Labrador Bracken and loves to walk him locally with her best friend Annette McKeith.

Annette, who works as a medical secretary at Church View surgery, will be Mayor’s Consort and will attend engagements with her – the first is to judge a children’s painting competition at the museum.

When she’s not attending to council duties, Mary is a keen gardener growing fruit and veg on her plot at Brookfield allotments site.

Currently she’s got all manner of salad vegetables on the go including lettuce, radish and tomatoes. Her strawberries, raspberries and redcurrants are also doing well.

“Brookfield is a lovely community of people,” she adds.

“They were so supportive when I lost Rodger. I’ve a real passion for ‘growing your own’ and can highly recommend the taste and savings to be made.

“Broccoli is my latest venture. In fact, you name it, I’ll have a go at growing it!”

Mary, an Independent councillor, takes the chain of office from Stuart Bostock at Nantwich Town Council’s Mayor Making ceremony on May 15.

She aims to attend as many events as possible and help raise the profile of local charities.

Her chosen causes are the dementia group at Nantwich Museum and the Dogs Trust.