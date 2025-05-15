8 hours ago
Royal Mail vows to improve in Nantwich, says MP
1 day ago
Cyclist badly injured in collision with car in Nantwich
1 day ago
Anger grows in Nantwich over new Sunday and evening parking charges
1 day ago
Mary set to be new Nantwich Mayor in “best place to live”
2 days ago
Appeal after crash in Shavington leaves victim seriously injured
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Bridgemere Garden Centre hosts launch of latest Show garden

in Environment / Human Interest / News May 15, 2025
Show Garden event at Bridgemere

Gardeners World celebrity Adam Frost helped draw hundreds of visitors to the opening of a new show garden at Bridgemere near Nantwich.

Alan Roper, managing director of Blue Diamond, officially unveiled the newest addition to Bridgemere Show Gardens – The Octavia Hill Garden by Blue Diamond Garden Centres.

The new garden is the 16th to join those already at Bridgemere, nine of which are RHS award-winning.

It celebrates Octavia Hill, the co-founder of the National Trust, who believed green spaces and gardens were vital to everyone and features 3,600 native and non-native plants working together for biodiversity and beauty with bold, pollinator-attracting planting.

More than 400 visitors joined the team from Blue Diamond throughout the day to celebrate the unveiling and were treated to a talk from the BBC garden show presenter.

Other special guests included John Ravenscroft, the original owner and founder of Bridgemere Show Gardens, Clare Armstrong, a cousin of Octavia Hill, and children from Bridgemere Church of England Primary School.

Bridgemere hosts new Show Garden

Visitors were also entertained with live music from the Jake Leg Jug Band, and interactive entertainers.

The garden had originally been showcased last May at RHS Chelsea Flower Show where it was awarded the augural Children’s Choice Award, People’s Choice Award and a Silver-Gilt medal.

It has then been lovingly, but painstakingly removed and rebuilt over several months, to its now permanent home at Bridgemere Show Gardens.

Alan Roper said: “Having visited Bridgemere Show Gardens over the years, both during John Ravenscroft’s time and thereafter when the gardens went into decline during their ownership under Wyevale Garden Centres, when the opportunity to buy Bridgemere Garden Centre and the Show Gardens came about, I jumped at the chance.

Alan Roper and John Ravenscroft
Alan Roper and John Ravenscroft

“Although the show gardens make no commercial sense, as they cost much more to maintain than the income they generate, these gardens are a piece of history, and I wanted to not only honour that, but also to add to that history with the addition of new show gardens.”

Most of the plants in the garden are those that featured in the original Chelsea Garden, having been carefully looked after by the Blue Diamond owned, Bridgemere Nurseries, with only a handful replaced after not surviving the move.

Jill Kerr, group relationship manager for Blue Diamond Garden Centres, said: “We had a tremendous turnout to celebrate the garden’s official unveiling.

“It really is a garden for all – people, nature and wildlife and Blue Diamond very much hope that visitors will come to Bridgemere Show Gardens to experience it for themselves.”

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.