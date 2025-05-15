LETTER: Decision on Cheshire devolution already made

Dear Editor

This morning I stumbled onto a Facebook page headed Cheshire + Warrington – working towards a devolution agreement for Cheshire and Warrington.

The documents in usual fashion is some 38 pages and when you drop down various sections probably nearer 50.

It makes very interesting reading and my conclusion is that the decision is already made and that expenditure is being agreed by the Cheshire and Warrington Joint Committee for current work and future schemes eg up to £1 million of EZ grant funding for a state of the art recycling facility.

This was resolved unanimously.

There are Forward Plans through to 27th March 2026 – just before the election of a Mayor for C&W in May 2026.

For example 30th May 2025 – Devolution “in principle” report, and on the same agenda Devolution Work Programme and budget 2025/26.

29th August 2025 – Devolution to Cheshire and Warrington – To agree recommendations to the three Councils for final consents for devolution to Cheshire and Warrington.

Other timetable events – basically the paper says that as part of the Government DPP we will work to setting up a new Combined Authority, with a Mayor to be elected in May 2026.

It also refers to consultation which ended 13th April 2025 – outcome awaited???

A local engagement programme will be taking place over the coming months, giving residents, communities and businesses more opportunities to share their views and learn more about the benefits of devolution.

Is that so!! How will this be publicised?

How much will this cost? We expect any set up costs would be more than reclaimed by additional investment etc.

I have commented previously that Andy Burnham’s office costs a Band D property £110+ on top of the normal council tax.

This is real democracy at work unfortunately it will be May 2027 when we can either support or reject the current CEC councillors, unfortunately officers are exempt from this process.

I am also concerned a large proportion of the three communities involved will not be aware of what is going on as communication is not of the best and they will have no final say in this important matter.

Yours,

Chris Moorhouse