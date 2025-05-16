Most exciting game releases of 2025

The gaming industry never sleeps, with new releases for various consoles coming every month.

We’ve had a busy year so far, but things are just heating up.

Some of the best releases are slated for later this year, including the likes of GTA VI and the new Mafia game.

With so much coverage out there on various games that are rumoured to release, we want to share with you our findings so far and bring all the best selections to one place for you to read up on.

So without further ado, let’s get into it.

The First Berzerker: Khazan

The First Berzerker: Khazan will be released on PC, Xbox, and the PlayStation 5 on March 27.

It puts you in the shoes of Khazan, a fallen hero and general who seeks revenge against the ones who betrayed him.

That sounds like the premise of many other games, but this one promises a parry-focused combat experience against unique monsters and men.

Judging by the gameplay videos released so far, The First Berzerker will play similarly to Sekiro.

These Soulsborne games are not for the faint-hearted, but if you want a challenge, general Khazan’s enemies will certainly offer it.

Doom: The Dark Ages

We can’t describe the excitement when id Software confirmed the rumours for a new Doom game months ago.

The first teaser promised bigger and better action than before. It shows the Doomslayer donning somewhat medieval armour, armed with incredible new weapons and a shield with razor-sharp saw teeth all around it.

The game serves as a prequel to the original Doom, telling an epic cinematic story about the origins of the Slayer’s rage.

We can’t wait to dive into the Dark Ages when it arrives on May 13. Instead of complex parry-like gameplay, Doom has always been about brutality.

It’s the perfect palate cleanser and we hope it can reignite interest in first-person shooters.

Ghost of Yotei

The first Ghost of Tsushima game on PS5 was a smashing hit.

Players took control of an honourable samurai, who must fight for justice, honour, and his homeland against invading forces.

The grounded gameplay and epic visuals offered an amazing adventure, and Sony is back for more with Ghost of Yotei.

Unfortunately, we won’t see Jin Sakai again, as the new game takes place centuries later.

It stars a female samurai, and the first teaser promised more breath-taking visuals and better action.

The game will be exclusively available for the PlayStation 5 and is slated for release at some point during the year.

Mafia: The Old Country

Who’s excited about a new Mafia game? We certainly are! Rumours have been circling the Internet for years that 2K is considering a new entry in the Mafia franchise.

The third piece was solid, but not as great as the originals. Interest in the game reignited with the release of the Mafia I and II remakes, sparking a new sequel set in the old country.

Mafia: The Old Country is a prequel to the first game and is set in Sicily in the early 1900s.

That’s precisely what we’ve been hoping for – a Mafia game that goes back to its roots.

It should be released sometime later this year, with rumours pointing to July.

GTA VI

Every time a new GTA game arrives, the world hits a standstill.

It’s just like when a new Avengers or Batman movie comes out – that’s how big this game is.

GTA VI was announced a couple of years ago, and Rockstar Games has been doing its best to keep the lid on details.

There was one leak which probably delayed more information about the game, but we all know that the game is still on track to be released in 2025.

There’s been a lot of discussion about the upcoming GTA release on different streams and podcasts, with some of the US & UK’s major influencers having their say on what they think will happen in GTA 6.

One of the streamers, Adin Ross, spoke about how he plans to open up his own server on the game to allow players to earn real money!

He goes on to talk about how people can do jobs for money, they could rob other players for their money, they will be able to do all sorts. All of this will be done using cryptocurrency.

It’s quite hard to comprehend just how this will play out but to be honest the scope for possibility in this game is going to be incredible.

GTA 5 currently doesn’t offer any ways to earn real money. Although you can spend and receive in game currency through heists, robbing, challenges and even betting at the casino.

This is another fun aspect that is being speculated for GTA 6, a more diverse and interactive wager gaming experience, with more game types to allow players to have a similar experience to one that they would have at one of the best online casinos in the UK.

Perhaps there will be a server that will allow you to withdraw winnings like you can with real money online gaming sites.

All we’ve seen is a couple of trailers so far, and both of them have shown impressive work.

This is the greatest release of the year, and we hope it arrives after summer.

It’s slated to release on PS and Xbox initially, while the PC release is probably a few years away.

(Pixabay image, free to use)