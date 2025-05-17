Engineers test for “thermal” activity at new Leighton Hospital site

Engineers are testing at the site of the planned new Leighton Hospital to understand the potential for the future installation of renewable technologies.

The Thermal Response Test will analyse thermal conductivity of the ground for geothermal systems, such as ground source heat pumps.

The test involves drilling a single borehole, up to a maximum depth of 300m, on the land to the north of the existing hospital site.

A heat exchanger is connected to the borehole and fluid is circulated through it.

The temperature changes in the fluid are measured over time to determine how the ground transfers heat and supports cooling.

Ground source heat pumps work by circulating a fluid through pipes buried underground, where the ground temperature remains constant through the year.

In winter, the system extracts heat from the ground to warm the hospital, and in summer, it reverses the process to provide cooling.

Jim O’Brien is lead for Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Healthier Futures team, which is delivering the new hospital programme.

He said: “The testing will take a few weeks to complete and afterwards we’ll get a good understanding of the potential energy output.

“Utilising technologies like ground source heat pumps have the potential to support the planned new hospital by enhancing energy efficiency, contributing to sustainability efforts, achieving our net carbon zero directives, reducing operational costs, and providing a more sustainable and comfortable indoor environment.

“This is especially important for a hospital, where energy demands are high due to continuous heating, cooling, and ventilation needs.”

Last month, the Department of Health and Social Care rubber-stamped hundreds of millions of pounds of funding for the new hospital.

The development is part of the Trust’s ambition to develop a health and care neighbourhood.

An outline planning application for the new hospital will be submitted to Cheshire East Council in the summer.