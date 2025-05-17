Nantwich CC 1sts move into gear with double victory

Openers Ben Wright and Ali Chughtai enjoyed a fine weekend as Nantwich Cricket Club’s 1st team got their season into gear with a league and cup double.

At Neston in the Cheshire County Cricket League, Wright (37) and Chughtai (47) put on a century as the Dabbers chased a target of 274 from their 50 overs.

That laid the foundation for a successful run chase with vital middle order contributions from Ray Doyle (54), Spencer Byatt (36) and Jake Pearson (49) getting Nantwich home with an over and four wickets to spare.

And Wright (66no) and Chughtai (69) were in good form at Whitehouse Lane the following day when Nantwich saw off Himley CC in the second round of the ECB National Championship.

Their stylish knocks set up a comfortable win for the Dabbers, who had restricted their Birmingham League opponents to 214-5 from their 40 overs.

After Chughtai was out, Luke Robinson (25) and young Jackson Bentley (38no) helped Wright complete the job with a flurry of big hits.

Nantwich will now face Wolverhampton CC in the third round at Whitehouse Lane on Sunday May 25, 1pm start.

At Whitehouse Lane last Saturday, the 2nds lost a high-scoring game against Neston.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, Neston compiled an impressive 324-8 from their 50 overs and while there were good knocks from Owen Silvester (63), Chris Simpson (50) and James Michell (70no), the home side was never really up with the rate and finished on 263-6.

This Saturday (May 17), the 2nds are again at home, with the match against Hyde starting at midday. All spectators are welcome.

The Saturday 3rds also have a home game – against Blythe 2s – after being on the end of a thumping defeat at Wood Lane CC, who racked up 346-1 from their 40 overs after being put into bat.

Arthur Bate hit 68 in the Nantwich reply that at least lasted the 40 overs but finished well short on 143-6.

The Sunday 3rds (135 all out) were also beaten as Sale chased down their target with 20 overs and seven wickets to spare.

And there were mixed fortunes for Nantwich Women’s 1st team as the Dabbers posted a league win at Leyland but suffered a home T20 defeat to Didsbury.

Bethan Hughes (33) top-scored for Nantwich as they set Leyland a target of 181 and Hughes (3-23) was also the top wicket-taker as the home side came up ten runs short.

Hughes (34no) was again in the runs when Nantwich entertained Didsbury, whose score of 148-2 from their 20 overs proved enough for the win.

Grace Michell (42 retired not out) top-scored in the Nantwich reply that finished on 122-7.