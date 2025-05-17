11 hours ago
Young traders pick up awards at Nantwich markets event
1 day ago
Cheshire College starts merger talks with Macclesfield
2 days ago
New Mayor of Nantwich takes over chains of office
2 days ago
Royal Mail vows to improve in Nantwich, says MP
3 days ago
Cyclist badly injured in collision with car in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Reaseheath Family Festival to stage “The Calm Corner”

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews May 17, 2025
Packed main lawn - family festival

Reaseheath College in Nantwich is to stage a new “The Calm Corner” as part of its Family Festival tomorrow (May 18).

The addition is designed to provide a calm and inclusive space for those who may need a break from the busy event atmosphere.

It’s been backed by Nantwich accessibility consultants Direct Access, similar to one they run at Nantwich Food Festival.

It will offer sensory tools, seating, and a peaceful environment for all attendees.

The Calm Corner will feature a gazebo, charging stations, fidget toys, sensory borrow bags, and more.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Direct Access on this initiative to make the festival even more inclusive and accessible for everyone,” said Stephanie Owen, Family Festival organiser.

“This is just the beginning of our ongoing collaboration, as we look forward to exploring ways to improve accessibility at future events and across the campus.”

Last year’s event was cancelled due to weather.

This year the college has lined up a day of exciting activities, performances, and fun at its Nantwich campus.

From daring BMX stunts and the popular Pedal Power vs Parkour competition to hands-on workshops like tree climbing, flower arranging, and bricklaying—which showcase the breadth of courses at Reaseheath.

Tickets are still available.

Visit www.reaseheath.ac.uk/familyfestival to buy tickets.

Pet dogs are welcome with drinking stations and cooling points around campus.

The Family Festival runs from 10am to 5pm, and family tickets priced £30.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.