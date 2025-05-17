Reaseheath Family Festival to stage “The Calm Corner”

Reaseheath College in Nantwich is to stage a new “The Calm Corner” as part of its Family Festival tomorrow (May 18).

The addition is designed to provide a calm and inclusive space for those who may need a break from the busy event atmosphere.

It’s been backed by Nantwich accessibility consultants Direct Access, similar to one they run at Nantwich Food Festival.

It will offer sensory tools, seating, and a peaceful environment for all attendees.

The Calm Corner will feature a gazebo, charging stations, fidget toys, sensory borrow bags, and more.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Direct Access on this initiative to make the festival even more inclusive and accessible for everyone,” said Stephanie Owen, Family Festival organiser.

“This is just the beginning of our ongoing collaboration, as we look forward to exploring ways to improve accessibility at future events and across the campus.”

Last year’s event was cancelled due to weather.

This year the college has lined up a day of exciting activities, performances, and fun at its Nantwich campus.

From daring BMX stunts and the popular Pedal Power vs Parkour competition to hands-on workshops like tree climbing, flower arranging, and bricklaying—which showcase the breadth of courses at Reaseheath.

Tickets are still available.

Visit www.reaseheath.ac.uk/familyfestival to buy tickets.

Pet dogs are welcome with drinking stations and cooling points around campus.

The Family Festival runs from 10am to 5pm, and family tickets priced £30.