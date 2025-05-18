Nantwich prepares for cup game in memory of baby death

The third annual Theodore William Gill Cup charity football match will take place at Nantwich Town on May 25.

Theodore was born sleeping in April 2023 and all proceeds will go to The Meadow Suite at Leighton Hospital, a purpose-built space created to support families experiencing the loss of a baby.

Opened in September 2023, The Meadow Suite provides a calm and private environment, allowing parents to stay with their baby and grieve in their own time.

An attached outdoor area offers a peaceful space for reflection away from the main hospital ward.

Event organisers Gregory Gill and Charlotte Wilson said: “This match isn’t just about football – it’s about remembering Theodore, supporting families going through unimaginable grief, and ensuring The Meadow Suite remains a place of comfort and care for those who need it most.”

Gates will open at 12pm, with kick-off at 1pm, and a small donation will be collected at the entrance to support the cause.

Attendees can also enjoy refreshments, as the bar will be open from 1pm onwards.

For those unable to attend, donations can still be made online, with all funds going directly to maintain and enhance the Meadow Suite: https://mchcharity.org/appeals/lost-little-ones/