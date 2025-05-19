Amanda Fallon scoops four awards for Nantwich Town Women

Amanda Fallon won four awards on a celebratory evening for the Nantwich Women’s team as they revelled in their superb league title triumph, writes Liam Price.
Forward Fallon took home trophies for Most Assists, Top Goalscorer, Manager’s Player of the Season, and the big one Player of the Season as voted for by supporters.
Other winners on the night included the NTISA Supporters of the Season which went to Dean Crutchley and Dan Moore.
The Outstanding Contribution award went to Jo Case.
She suffered an ACL injury last season which has prevented her from playing, but has become the team’s physio and helped with coaching during her recovery.
The NTISA’s Golden Moment went to the moment Rebecca Davies lifted the league trophy at the Swansway Stadium with all the other players and many family members in attendance.
The NTISA’s final award, their Player of the Season, went to Levi Lander, who contributed nine goals and seven assists to the Dabbers’ fantastic season.
Fallon’s numbers in the assists and goals awards are impressive.
She notched five more assists than anyone else and scored 41% of the goals for the Dabbers this season.
She became the club’s all-time leading scorer in less than her first full season at the club.
The first fan-voted award to be presented was Goal of the Season.
This went to Bridie Harding for her spectacular long range strike against Solihull in the Women’s FA Cup as Nantwich reached the First Round Proper for the first time ever.
As mentioned, Fallon took the Manager’s Player of the Season, but the new award of Manager’s Young Player of the Season also went to Bridie Harding.
The tall defender has made a great impact since arriving and it was recognised here.
The Player’s Player of the Season went to Megan Ragdale.
Ragdale scored nine and assisted eight goals in an excellent campaign.
The one other fan-vote was Young Player of the Season, which Poppy Smith won for the second year in succession after five goals, three assists and many strong performances.
That cleared the stage for Fallon to take the big award of the evening as the league trophy was also shown off on a memorable evening.
(Pics by Peter Robinson)
