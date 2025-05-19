1 hour ago
George & Dragon complete trophy clean sweep in Crewe Regional leagues

in Football / Sport May 19, 2025
Porter hat-trick for Betley - Cup - Sunday league football - weather

George & Dragon have completed a remarkable clean sweep of all available trophies as they beat Betley 5-1 at the Weaver Stadium in Nantwich.

Matty Birchall was the star of the show in the Presidents Cup Final clash as he scored a hat-trick for Dragon.

Robbie Hatton and Joe Duckworth also got themselves among the goals.

Danny Lavalette bagged a consolation for Betley in the final yesterday (May 18).

On Thursday, Nantwich Town had a second half to remember as they hit four passed Division 1 league champions Raven Salvador.

JJ Bailey scored for the home side in the first half, ensuring his team went in at the break in the lead.

However, second half goals from Kev Clark, Pete Murphy and a Lewis Chandler brace ensured that Nantwich Town end the season on a high note.

