Police appeal for witnesses after girl hit by car in Nantwich

in Human Interest / Incident / News May 19, 2025
Welsh Row - police accident stock image - by Lee Haywood - creative commons licence_censored

Police want witnesses after a girl was injured when she was hit by a car which failed to stop in Nantwich.

The incident happened on Beam Street, Nantwich, at around 3.30pm on Tuesday 13 May.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “The caller reported there had been a collision involving a teenage girl and a car at around 3.30pm that day.

“The teenager is believed to have suffered minor injuries and the car failed to stop at the scene.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing. Anyone with any information can contact Cheshire Police quoting IML-2089295.”

