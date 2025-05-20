‘Ceramics and Paintings’ exhibition opens at Nantwich Museum

‘Ceramics and Paintings’, an exhibition of work by ceramicist Pat Robinson and artist the late Alan Leese, has opened in Nantwich Museum’s Millennium Gallery.

The exhibition will run until Saturday 19 July.

Alan, whose exhibition ‘Places, People and Paint’ was featured at the museum in 2013/14, said that year: “I stress that art must be accessible to the society in which it is set.

“The alternative is for it to become the plaything of an artistic elite who shroud their work in a visual mystery in a way that makes it impossible to comprehend. The viewer is kept in mind in the effort to avoid obscurity and confusion.”

The exhibited work draws on several themes and reflects the artist’s intrigue with the illusionist qualities of paint and other media as a deeper means of connecting with people than is to be found in verbal communication.

Pat Robinson said: “I work with clay because I love it.

“I love its tactile quality; I love working in three dimensions; I love the way the clay will accept a huge variety of textures.

“I am excited by the way the organic condition of the medium dictates the process required and I am eclectic in my choice of inspiration.

“It’s an elemental process, the firing being the most unpredictable.”

All the paintings are available for sale.

Alan Leese died in November 2022, having suffered for 25 years from Parkinson’s Disease.

Any proceeds from the sale of his paintings will go to the Parkinson’s UK charity.

The museum in Pillory Street is open from 10am-4pm (Tuesday – Saturday). Entry to the exhibition is free.

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.