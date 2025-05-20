1 day ago
Developer eyes 75 new homes on Batherton fields in Nantwich
2 days ago
Police appeal for witnesses after girl hit by car in Nantwich
4 days ago
Young traders pick up awards at Nantwich markets event
5 days ago
Cheshire College starts merger talks with Macclesfield
5 days ago
New Mayor of Nantwich takes over chains of office
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

‘First of its kind’ running festival heads to Nantwich

in Clubs & Societies / Community Events / What's On & Reviews May 20, 2025
Running Festival photo square (1)

A new running festival is to be held near Nantwich in July.

Crewe-based organisers “Protein Rebel” are staging the event at Aqueduct Marina, at Church Minshull, on July 5th and tickets are now on sale.

Protein Rebel are being supported by local running podcast, Couch to Coached, in staging the festival which will begin with a timed 10km run across fields, trails and woodland.

It will be followed by two hours of inspirational speakers.

The speakers include Guinness World Record holders, runners who have conquered the UK’s toughest runs, and a running club founder who admits that running saved him after 20 years of addiction.

The event will finish with a 2.5km community fun run.

“This is the first running festival to be held in and around Nantwich” says Tim Boote, Co-founder of Protein Rebel.

“It’s so exciting to hold an event that celebrates running, and those who attend will not only have fun, but will come away feeling inspired and motivated.”

Set in the tranquil surroundings of Aqueduct Marina, runners are invited to bring along their family.

There will be local running brands at the festival together with Mini Athletics sporting activities for children and an on-site café.

10km race finishers will also receive a Protein Rebel goodie bag.

Tim added: “We’re really looking forward to bringing together runners from across Cheshire and further afield, and as the 10km route isn’t too difficult, we’re hoping we’ll get lots of beginner trail runners to the festival too!”

Tickets are available on Protein Rebel’s website and early bird tickets are £25 until 27th May 2025 (£5 off the standard price).

(Pic Protein Rebel founders Liz and Tim Boote with Rob and Ben from Couch to Coached)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.