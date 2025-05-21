Crewe Vagrants CC 1sts notch league and cup victory double

Crewe Vagrants CC 1sts notched up a league and cup victory double at the weekend.

The Willaston-based side beat Meakins in the North Staffs & South Cheshire League by 37 runs on Saturday.

Openers Rory Kalnins (50) and Nathan Twidell (42) set the scene for a high score for Crewe who batted first.

After their 90 – 1, Ollie Jarvis (11) and Lewis Bacon (pictured, 21) kept the runs ticking.

Then, followed a late and brisk partnership between Ben Jarvis (26no) and Cal Meakin (12no) which enabled Crewe to post 197 for 4.

The Home team openers faced Crewe’s usual accurate and tight bowling. Although wicketless, Faisal Mahmoud’s 0 – 11 off his 8 overs is worthy of mention.

Meakins’ Simon Baker (41) and Jack Harrison (50no) took their score to 121 for 7 and an outside chance, but top bowling from Ben Jarvis (4-49), Ollie Jarvis (2-17) and captain Cal Bacon (2-27) proved too strong.

Meakins finished with 160 for 9 and 37 runs short.

In the Sunday Talbot Shield match fixture at Crewe, visitors Knypersley batted first but were soon reduced to 69 for 7 thanks to off-spinners Faisal Mahmood (2-14) and Piers Stockton (2-25).

Knypersley ended their innings on 96 runs.

Ahsam (55) opened the innings for Crewe with his first 50 for the club with Nathan Twiddle (15) giving a commanding start to the reply.

Richard Jarvis followed Nathan’s grubber with a quick 11 runs and Lewis Bacon with Piers Stockton knocked off the last few runs with 25 overs spare. The win takes Crewe 1sts into the quarter-finals.

At home on Saturday, Crewe 2nds captain Max Gay won the toss and batted first but they fell to 15-4.

Captain Max Gay (15) with dependable Frazier Hoye (28) steadied the boat with a 41-run stand.

Piers Stockton (46) and Haveesh Alluri (46no) helped set a good target of 161 for 7 after the 40 overs.

At 49 for 4, visitors Market Drayton also had a poor start with only Brad Evans (18) showing any form.

Andy Whittingham (1-13) bowled with his usual tightness and well supported by Haveesh Alluri (2-26), but the arrivals of Ethan Allman(44) and Mickey Allman(30) brought the visitors back into the game.

In a close finish and with late flurries from Paul Gould (20no) and John Sham(13no), Market Drayton reached their 162 – 7 target with eight balls to spare.

Crewe’s newly formed ladies softball team had a promising start in their game with Birkenhead Park at Crewe.

Dawn Price (12) and Jess Kimberley (16) gave Crewe a good start. Runs flowed and were well shared with top scorer Ailsa Meakin (22) and good support from Hannah Jarvis (12), Lisa Taylor (10) and captain Nicki Jarvis (12).

The final total of 144 for 3 would be a difficult, but Birkenhead Park started well with Laura Crompton (19) and Abbie Arunprantash (13) opening the chase.

However, only Rachel Ashton (21) showed some resistance as they fell short at 105 for 4.

Wicket takers for Crewe were Dawn Price (2-22), Heidi Schachs (1-7) and Bela Smith (1-15).