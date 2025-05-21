Hospital charity launches appeal to fund new Eye Gaze Technology

Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity has launched a fundraising campaign to buy cutting-edge Eye Gaze technology for the NHS Children’s Speech and Language Team at Hebden Green Special School.

Eye Gaze enables non-speaking children to communicate, learn, and play by using only their eyes.

Sophisticated cameras and sensors, track eye movements and translate them into computer commands, giving children the ability to express themselves independently, often for the very first time.

“This technology would open up our child’s world,” said one parent at the Winsford-based school.

“They understand so much that’s happening, but they can’t show us when they’re happy, in pain, or want to be part of what’s going on.

“Eye Gaze could help them finally tell us how they feel.”

Another parent added: “Seeing your child experience joy and play through Eye Gaze is incredible. It’s helped us understand them in a way we couldn’t before.”

Speech and language therapist Helen Haywood said: “Without this technology, these children rely on staff to interpret their needs using paper-based systems, which are often inaccurate and frustrating.

“Eye Gaze is truly transformative—it gives children their own voice, independence and the chance to participate in daily life.”

The aim is to raise £13,000 per device, with hopes of buying at least one for shared use among the pupils.

If enough funds are raised, the charity aims to provide even more devices to benefit additional children.

Emma Robertson, head of Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity, said: “We’re asking the community to come together and help us give these children the independence, dignity, and joy of communication that so many of us take for granted.”

To donate or learn more about the appeal, visit mchcharity.org/appeals/eye-gaze/