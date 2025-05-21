LETTER: Concern over Peacock roundabout works

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my concern following recent correspondence between our local MP, Connor Naismith, and Gill Betton, Head of Children’s Development and Partnerships at Cheshire East Council.

Their exchange discussed improvement works at the Peacock Roundabout, specifically the installation of a toucan crossing, and how this may impact school travel arrangements.

While I welcome these long-overdue improvements for pedestrian safety – given the dangerous convergence of five fast-moving, congested roads – I am worried about the potential consequences for families who rely on free school transport.

It would be deeply troubling if the installation of this crossing were used as justification to withdraw free school transport eligibility.

Pressuring parents to have their children walk or rely on private vehicles, rather than ensuring access to safe and reliable transport provided by the local authority, is neither fair nor considerate – especially when these changes disproportionately affect families who may not have other options.

The council’s response suggests a route reassessment will take place only after the crossing is operational, and that parents will be notified in advance of any change to their child’s transport eligibility.

However, this process raises legitimate concerns.

How will safety truly be measured? Will parents’ voices be considered in the reclassification?

And what safeguards are in place to prevent a cost-saving exercise from being disguised as a safety enhancement?

Improving infrastructure should never come at the expense of children’s safety or access to education.

I urge the council to prioritise the needs and wellbeing of families in any decisions made following the completion of these works.

Regards,

Jonathan White

Wistaston