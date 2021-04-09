Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt to compete in European series

Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt will return to action on the continent after confirming he will compete in the inaugural season of the new Fanatec GT2 European Series with Toro Verde GT.

The 30-year-old, who won the Silver Cup class of the world-renowned Total 24 Hours of Spa in 2019, was an outright race winner in the Intelligent Money British GT Championship last season.

And he is elated to be returning to overseas action – particularly for the dawn of the new GT2 era.

Witt, backed by long-term commercial partners Vibe Audio and Yelir World, will drive a Lamborghini Huracan GT2 car entered by newly formed British squad Toro Verde GT.

He will team-up with the outfit’s owner David Fairbrother.

The opening two races will take place at Monza in Italy next weekend, April 17-18.

“I’m really looking forward to getting the season going,” said an elated Witt.

“I’ve known David for a number of years and although we haven’t shared a car together, we’ve shared some good times off the track.

“It’s good to finally be teaming-up in a car and hopefully we can progress well in GT2 European Series and push forward from the opening round at Monza next weekend.”

While enjoying a fantastic season in British GT last year in the McLaren 720S GT3, Witt was originally scheduled to contest the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup in a Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced a change of plans and meant a return to action on home soil for the 2011 British GTC Class Champion and 2016 GT Cup Champion.

The new Fanatec GT2 European Series forms part of the revitalised GT Sports Club which is run by SRO [Stephane Ratel Organisation], the same group behind GT World Challenge Europe and British GT.

It features two 50-minute races at each of the five race meetings, with a British round at Silverstone in late June, GT2 European Series will run alongside the GT World Challenge at the upcoming season-opener in Italy at Monza.

“Being back in a chassis I know is obviously a big bonus for me,” added Witt.

“I really did enjoy my time with Lamborghini in 2019, if things had gone to plan I would’ve been in a Lamborghini last year as well.

“It’s good to be back with the marque and hopefully Toro Verde GT can provide some good results for Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

“I do have to say a big thank you to my sponsors for helping to make all of this happen, without the ongoing support of Vibe Audio and Yelir World we simply wouldn’t be racing.

“I’m also very grateful to Pall-Ex for added support this season.

“It’s fantastic to have been able to put this deal together, our aim is to hit the ground running with the new GT2 car.”

Race one will begin at 12pm UK time on April 17, with race two following at 09.30am UK time on Sunday April 18.

Live streaming of both encounters will be available HERE

2021 GT2 European Series Calendar

Rd1 – Monza, Italy – 17/18 April

Rd2 – Hockenheim, Germany – 14/15 May

Rd3 – Silverstone, UK – 26/27 June

Rd4 – Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium – 23/24/25 July

Rd5 – Paul Ricard, France – 2/3 October