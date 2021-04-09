1 day ago
Nantwich community steps in to help learning disability resident
2 days ago
Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt to compete in European series
2 days ago
Cheshire councillors and MPs pay tribute to Prince Phillip
3 days ago
New Adult Day Care centre to open in Nantwich
3 days ago
Astra Zeneca vaccine “benefits” outweigh risks, says Cheshire health chief
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt to compete in European series

in Motorsport / Sport April 9, 2021
British GT Jordan Witt - GT3 racing driver from Nantwich

Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt will return to action on the continent after confirming he will compete in the inaugural season of the new Fanatec GT2 European Series with Toro Verde GT.

The 30-year-old, who won the Silver Cup class of the world-renowned Total 24 Hours of Spa in 2019, was an outright race winner in the Intelligent Money British GT Championship last season.

And he is elated to be returning to overseas action – particularly for the dawn of the new GT2 era.

Witt, backed by long-term commercial partners Vibe Audio and Yelir World, will drive a Lamborghini Huracan GT2 car entered by newly formed British squad Toro Verde GT.

He will team-up with the outfit’s owner David Fairbrother.

The opening two races will take place at Monza in Italy next weekend, April 17-18.

“I’m really looking forward to getting the season going,” said an elated Witt.

“I’ve known David for a number of years and although we haven’t shared a car together, we’ve shared some good times off the track.

“It’s good to finally be teaming-up in a car and hopefully we can progress well in GT2 European Series and push forward from the opening round at Monza next weekend.”

While enjoying a fantastic season in British GT last year in the McLaren 720S GT3, Witt was originally scheduled to contest the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup in a Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced a change of plans and meant a return to action on home soil for the 2011 British GTC Class Champion and 2016 GT Cup Champion.

The new Fanatec GT2 European Series forms part of the revitalised GT Sports Club which is run by SRO [Stephane Ratel Organisation], the same group behind GT World Challenge Europe and British GT.

It features two 50-minute races at each of the five race meetings, with a British round at Silverstone in late June, GT2 European Series will run alongside the GT World Challenge at the upcoming season-opener in Italy at Monza.

“Being back in a chassis I know is obviously a big bonus for me,” added Witt.

“I really did enjoy my time with Lamborghini in 2019, if things had gone to plan I would’ve been in a Lamborghini last year as well.

“It’s good to be back with the marque and hopefully Toro Verde GT can provide some good results for Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

“I do have to say a big thank you to my sponsors for helping to make all of this happen, without the ongoing support of Vibe Audio and Yelir World we simply wouldn’t be racing.

“I’m also very grateful to Pall-Ex for added support this season.

“It’s fantastic to have been able to put this deal together, our aim is to hit the ground running with the new GT2 car.”

Race one will begin at 12pm UK time on April 17, with race two following at 09.30am UK time on Sunday April 18.

Live streaming of both encounters will be available HERE

2021 GT2 European Series Calendar
Rd1 – Monza, Italy – 17/18 April
Rd2 – Hockenheim, Germany – 14/15 May
Rd3 – Silverstone, UK – 26/27 June
Rd4 – Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium – 23/24/25 July
Rd5 – Paul Ricard, France – 2/3 October

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Fundraising Event in support of Hei...
Show all of Latest Listings