4 hours ago
New food delivery service has launched in Nantwich
4 hours ago
Man in hospital after outbuilding fire in Nantwich
1 day ago
Teenager named by judge and jailed for 14 years for Nantwich hammer attack
1 day ago
Snugburys near Nantwich to stage open air cinema screenings
2 days ago
Residents’ anger over vandalism, drugs and litter on Nantwich park
Everybody fitness instructor nominated for Community Fitness Award

in Health / Human Interest / News April 14, 2021
Nikki Teaching - fitness instructor 2

An Everybody fitness instructor has been nominated for the North West Instructor of the Year award at this year’s Community Fitness Awards.

Nikki Prince has been instructing for two years and achieved Level 2 Gym Instructor, embarked on a Les Mills journey and is certified in BODYCOMBAT (Advanced Level), BODYPUMP (Advanced Level), BODYBALANCE and Les Mills Core.

She now has plans to achieve more qualifications and become an even better instructor.

Nikki started her journey with Everybody Sport and Recreation as a member, and described herself as unfit, overweight and lacking any drive or motivation for exercise.

She started classes at Everybody’s Leisure Centres and attended classes at Nantwich Swimming Pool, Shavington Leisure Centre and Crewe Lifestyle Centre and loved the instructors at the centres.

“It was their classes, their enthusiasm, encouragement and support that got me into fitness,” she said.

“It made me feel alive, happy and free.

“And once I started to physically see the results I knew I was hooked.

“It was this passion that fuelled my progression from front row enthusiast to fitness instructor!

“Becoming a fitness instructor was the best thing I’ve ever achieved and it’s completely changed my life.

“I’m so passionate about all things fitness and it fills me with pure joy to be able to share this passion with the members that attend my classes.

“To have that connection, to help, encourage and support them is what really counts and it means the world to me.”

Nikki has been hailed by colleagues and members about how great of an asset she is to the health and fitness team.

An Everybody spokesperson said: “Everyone at Everybody is rooting for Nikki in the awards!”

Nikki and the rest of the team will be delivering group exercise classes at Everybody centres from May 17.

To find out more about Everybody Sport and Recreations facilities and services, including their reopening plans, visit www.everybody.org.uk

Nikki Teaching - fitness instructor

Nikki teaching

