Cheshire Police make Crewe arrests in drugs crime crackdown

Several arrests have been made in Crewe as part of a cross-border crackdown on drugs gangs by Cheshire and Merseyside Police.

It’s part of the ongoing “County Lines” fight on drug dealing and child criminal exploitation, dubbed “Project Medusa”.

Three warrants were carried out – including one in Crewe and two at addresses in Liverpool.

Joint patrols were also carried out in Crewe and resulted in a number of arrests.

• A 20-year-old man from Crewe was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs worth between £4-5k after he was stopped on Elizabeth Street with a kilo of Cannabis.

• A 44, 30 and 68-year-old men were all arrested on Seddon Street after they were found with a significant amount of wraps of suspected crack cocaine and heroin. They were all arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

• A 46-year-old man was finally arrested on Staley Bridge Road for obstruction of the Misuse of Drugs Act after he swallowed a number of wraps of suspected heroin and crack cocaine.

All of the above have been taken to custody in Crewe.

Detective Inspector Claire Jesson from Crewe Local Policing Unit, said: “The operation in Crewe alongside our colleagues in Merseyside and British Transport Police was aimed at targeting criminals who sell drugs in our communities.

“We know that criminality has no borders and that these groups will do all they can to make criminal gains by exploiting the most vulnerable in our society.

“By working together we’re also showing that we too have no borders and will continue to work together to rid those involved in supplying drugs.

“You too can help us.

“We realise we can’t do this alone and rely on the information provided to us by the public so that we can take action against those who exploit adults and children to deliver and deal drugs on their behalf.

“If you have any information about illegal activity in your area, please contact Cheshire Police by calling 101 or report it via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.”

Anyone with information which could assist our investigation into County Lines criminality can DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @CrimestoppersUK completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.