New Test and Trace Covid-19 pilot programme starts in Cheshire East

in Health / News / Politics April 16, 2021
Caring during Covid Crisis (1)

Cheshire East Council and NHS Test and Trace have launched a new pilot scheme to help reach individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus sooner.

Known as ‘Local-0’ (zero), it aims to contact positive cases faster by bringing them into local teams at the start of the tracing journey when the case is entered into the national NHS Test and Trace system.

The council will now contact the individual directly rather than the national service and will be responsible for instructing the individual to self-isolate.

Local contact tracers are able to provide instructions and support to people who have tested positive and for members of their households, who have to self-isolate.

Cheshire East Council will continue to trace the contacts of individuals, who have tested positive and their contacts by providing support throughout the process.

Dr Matt Tyrer, Cheshire East Council’s director of public health, said: “Stopping the spread of Covid-19 demands a collaborative effort and taking part in the Local-0 pilot further supports the collective effort to tackle the spread of the virus.

“Our partnership with NHS Test and Trace allows us to offer effective support to people when self-isolating, many of whom might otherwise unknowingly spread the virus.

“The Local-0 pilot, in combination with the work the council is already doing to help keep residents safe – such as offering regular rapid testing within the community, workplaces and care homes – will help with the return to a normal way of life in the borough.”

For more information and latest up-to-date self-isolation advice visit https://www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/council_and_democracy/council_information/coronavirus/self-isolation-support.aspx

