Cheshire East and Storengy UK launch school solar panel competition

Nantwich pupils could scoop £10,000 worth of solar panels for their school in a competition run by Cheshire East Council and energy firm Storengy.

The competition for Cheshire East primary schools is to come up with ideas to combat the climate emergency.

Subject to Covid-19 restrictions, schools will be visited by Storengy UK staff to discuss climate change and support their ideas on reducing carbon emissions.

Ideas could involve how they use energy for travelling, or in the home and at school, or coming up with ideas for new climate-friendly technologies.

Paul Bayley, director of environment and neighbourhood services, said: “Cheshire East has set itself an ambitious target of becoming carbon neutral by 2025 and we are committed to encouraging local businesses, residents and organisations to reduce their emissions.

“By partnering with Storengy UK in this competition, we can engage our local primary schools in supporting us with this challenge.

“I look forward to seeing the ideas that our future generation come up with, as we work together to reduce our carbon emissions and energy consumption.”

Michael Gibson, managing director of Storengy UK, said: “At Storengy UK, and as part of the wider Engie group, we are leading the energy transition to zero carbon.

“This means not only reducing our own carbon footprint but supporting our customers and local communities to reduce theirs.

“We are currently engaged in projects looking at the use of biogas and hydrogen to support the transition to a net zero future.

“But we need help to come up with new ideas and solutions. Working with Cheshire East Council, we want to engage the scientists and engineers of tomorrow to show us their ideas.

“That’s why we are announcing a competition for Cheshire East schools to win a solar panel package worth up to £10,000.

“Give us your best ideas for sustainability and the winning entries will benefit from green solar electricity for your school. Be as creative as you can!”

The closing date is Friday 18 June 2021. Schools are asked to email [email protected] by Friday 7 May to note their intention to participate.

For more details and to view terms and conditions visit: www.chesshub.co.uk/Article/85299