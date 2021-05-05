3 hours ago
Cllr Stuart Bostock elected as new Mayor of Nantwich
Flood concerns raised by new housing plan by river in Nantwich
"Pop up" household waste service considered by Cheshire East Council
CCTV images of armed robber who targeted Crewe minimart store
Wistaston staff cycle to Disneyland Paris for pupil with rare brain cancer
Cheshire East Census response rate higher than national average

in Human Interest / News / Politics May 5, 2021
Census - cheshire east council headquarters - pic by Mike Faherty

Cheshire East Council has praised residents for an “outstanding response” to this year’s Census held on March 21.

Despite the global pandemic, the response rate in Cheshire East has exceeded the national average, the authority has said.

Overall, the Census – delivered by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) once every ten years and supported by councils in England and Wales – has been a huge success nationally.

Jane Burns, executive director of corporate services for Cheshire East Council, said: “It was difficult to predict how the response to the census would go this year with the numerous challenges that the pandemic presented in organising a national survey of this scale.

“I can only give my sincerest thanks to our residents for taking the time to complete the census.

“The responses that have been given will go a long way to shaping the services that we provide and the way that we deliver them.”

A very small selection of households nationwide will receive a visit from a field officer at the ONS in May, who will go through a Census coverage survey with them.

This is not a compulsory survey, however answers given by residents who respond will help check the accuracy of the Census.

Anyone who missed Census Day can still complete their census.

Every household is required by law to complete it and even though Census Day has been and gone, it is not too late to complete a questionnaire.

This can be done either online or on the paper version.

