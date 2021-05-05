New South Cheshire charity football team raises money for mental health

A newly formed charity football team in Crewe is raising money for Campaign Against Living Miserably and for other local charities, writes Jonathan White.
Calm 84 FC Crewe will raise awareness and much needed funds for CALM, a leading a movement against suicide, as every week 125 people in the UK take their own lives and 75% of all UK suicides are male.
The team will host weekly training sessions at King George V playing fields in Crewe and aims to hold fixtures against fellow charity clubs every six to eight weeks.
Calm 84 FC Crewe’s first fund-raising game is a behind closed doors match against Crewe Alexandra Coaches XI at the Alexandra Stadium in aid of young amputee Ashton Hulme.
It takes place on Monday May 10 kick off 8pm.
Mark, manager of Calm 84 FC Crewe, said: “I had wanted to start up a charity team for a long time now, having already built connections with charity team Nightingale FC and a few more teams, but just wasn’t sure of which charity to focus on.
“After speaking with the owners of the Calm 84 FC London group I was certain CALM was the right fit.
“We had similar personalities and beliefs on football and fundraising.
“In the future we want to host events like family fun days to try and get the local community active together and to also try and host mental health webinars helping local grassroots clubs and businesses to increase the awareness of suicide and mental health, so that the stigma of men talking about their feelings is reduced and becomes a normal thing.”
Crewe Athletic FC has donated their kit.
To donate to support Ashton Hulme visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/crewestaff
CALM provides a free, confidential helpline 0800 58 58 58; webchat (5pm-middnight, 365 days a year) staffed by trained professionals; bereavement support; a website with inspiring content; and campaigns tackling stereotypes of masculinity, suicide and mental health.
For further information relating to Calm 84 FC Crewe visit https://www.facebook.com/Calm84FCCrewe and https://www.calm84.co.uk/
