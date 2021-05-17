19 mins ago
Two people rescued during chip pan fire at Wistaston house

in Incident / News May 17, 2021
chip pan - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Two people were rescued by fire crews after a chip pan fire in a house in Wistaston.

The incident happened in a semi-detached property on Thirlmere Road at around 3.30pm yesterday (Sunday).

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the house and led two people to a safe place outside.

The occupiers were suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation, and they were treated by paramedics at the scene but declined hospital treatment.

Firefighters also extinguished the fire with a hose reel jet.

A covering jet and a cordon were both set up.

The chip pan was taken out of the house and the gas and electricity supplies to the property were isolated.

A large fan was used to clear smoke from the house.

Firefighters left the address once they were satisfied that it was safe.

They were in attendance for around an hour.

For chip pan fire safety advice visit https://www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/public-safety/home-safety/chip-pans

