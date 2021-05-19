Historic Crewe Market Hall reopens today after £3 million refurb

Crewe Market Hall will reopen today (May 19) following a £3m refurbishment with a line-up of traders ready to welcome customers through the doors.

The historic building has been transformed as part of Cheshire East Council’s town centre regeneration programme.

It is now home to a range of independent local businesses, a new seating area with bespoke tables and chairs, and a stage, which will be used as part of the Market Hall’s exciting calendar of events.

The council and Market Asset Management will reopen Market Hall to the public today with an official launch scheduled for June 26, subject to the government’s roadmap to easing Covid-19 restrictions.

Cllr Nick Mannion, chair of Cheshire East Council’s economy and growth committee, said: “The reopening of Crewe Market Hall has been hugely anticipated and it is extremely exciting to know that we are now just days away from inviting customers back inside.

“The building’s refurbishment is an integral part of our plans to revitalise Crewe, working alongside our partners, and it has been rewarding to see such an important town centre asset being transformed into the vibrant space it is now.

“It has also been fantastic to see such passion from the traders who have joined Market Hall and to hear their excitement at being part of this scheme.

“I wish them every success and hope local people will show them their support by going along and taking a look at all that is now on offer.”

Crewe and Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan welcomed the re-opening.

He said: “What better way to enjoy the new relaxations on hospitality starting this week and give a vote of confidence to our town?

“I would encourage everyone to give it a try. Maybe you haven’t been into Crewe town centre for a while.

“But change is coming and this might just be what you need to be tempted back in. Good luck to all the traders on their first week!”

Traders at the hall include The Crewe Dog, Nature’s Street Chef, Crewe Asian Store, BYOCrewe, Wattle & Home, Jordy’s Pizza, Mighty Burger Club, Casa Mexico, Burton West Barbers, Mini Beans Coffee, Buttery Biscuit Base, Swirly Pearls and Jadelicious.

There will also be a weekly programme of live music and family-friendly entertainment, a series of exhibitions and live demonstrations, speciality pop up markets and custom retail fairs.

Hayden Ferriby, commercial director at Market Asset Management, said: “Markets are about more than just buying and selling.

“They should be the heart of the community and we are passionate about combining food, shopping, entertainment, social and leisure opportunities alongside excellent standards in customer service by passionate independent businesses.”

The reopening is part of a total £100m programme of investment in the town centre, which includes the massive Royal Arcade redevelopment.

Philip Cox, chief executive at Cheshire and Warrington LEP, said: “The work done to give this important building a new lease of life will make a valuable contribution to the town.

“We’ve worked closely with Cheshire East Council and other partners to ensure that the relaunched scheme not only signals a milestone in Crewe’s growth, but also paves the way for its future as we progress out of lockdown.”

The Market Hall will initially be open five days a week:

· Wednesdays – 9.30am-6pm

· Thursdays – 9.30am-9pm

· Fridays – 9.30am-11pm

· Saturdays – 9.30am-11pm

· Sundays – 10.30am-7pm