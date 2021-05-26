3 hours ago
Nantwich Town Council launches “Dabbers Don’t Drop” litter campaign
2 days ago
Long COVID-19 rehab programme first to Launch in Cheshire East
2 days ago
Crewe man charged after police incident near Reaseheath College, Nantwich
3 days ago
Nantwich dad who wrote stories for daughter lands first book deal
5 days ago
Nantwich Town strike new partnership with Everything Genetic
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich outdoor swimming pool to reopen on Friday

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews May 26, 2021
Nantwich Outdoor brine Pool

Nantwich’s popular Outdoor Swimming Pool re-opens to the public on Friday.

And the timing looks good as weather forecasts suggest warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine over the next two weeks.

The pool, one of the few remaining brine pools in the country, has undergone renovations and Everybody Leisure says it is back and “better than ever”.

The cover is ready to come off as the final preparations are being made ready to open on Friday.

Online bookings are now available and can be booked here https://portal.everybody.org.uk/bookings

The outdoor pool had to close for much of the summer last year due to Covid pandemic.

In February, we revealed updated plans to expand Nantwich Pool and leisure centre on Wall Lane.

The £1.7 million plans include a single storey extension to front right-hand side of building to extend existing gym.

And it will also see a two-storey extension to the central area at the front of the building to create a new feature entrance, refreshment area, and spin studio on first floor.

Initial plans were submitted in November, and have now been revised following consultation with updated reports submitted to Cheshire East on January 19.

Nantwich Outdoor Pool - will look to re-open on 28th May (1) (1)

Nantwich Outdoor Pool – will look to re-open on 28th May

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings