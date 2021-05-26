Nantwich outdoor swimming pool to reopen on Friday

Nantwich’s popular Outdoor Swimming Pool re-opens to the public on Friday.

And the timing looks good as weather forecasts suggest warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine over the next two weeks.

The pool, one of the few remaining brine pools in the country, has undergone renovations and Everybody Leisure says it is back and “better than ever”.

The cover is ready to come off as the final preparations are being made ready to open on Friday.

Online bookings are now available and can be booked here https://portal.everybody.org.uk/bookings

The outdoor pool had to close for much of the summer last year due to Covid pandemic.

In February, we revealed updated plans to expand Nantwich Pool and leisure centre on Wall Lane.

The £1.7 million plans include a single storey extension to front right-hand side of building to extend existing gym.

And it will also see a two-storey extension to the central area at the front of the building to create a new feature entrance, refreshment area, and spin studio on first floor.

Initial plans were submitted in November, and have now been revised following consultation with updated reports submitted to Cheshire East on January 19.

Nantwich Outdoor Pool – will look to re-open on 28th May