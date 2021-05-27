7 hours ago
Sisters sign up for St Luke’s Midnight Walk in memory of Nantwich mum
1 day ago
Nantwich Town Council launches “Dabbers Don’t Drop” litter campaign
3 days ago
Long COVID-19 rehab programme first to Launch in Cheshire East
4 days ago
Crewe man charged after police incident near Reaseheath College, Nantwich
4 days ago
Nantwich dad who wrote stories for daughter lands first book deal
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

£14 million to Crewe from Future High Streets Fund

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics May 27, 2021
Christ Church in Crewe - Future high Streets Fund

Council bosses and Crewe & Nantwich MP have welcomed more than £14 million funding for Crewe from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund.

The £14.1 million will go towards nine projects including £3.1 million to transform the historic Christ Church into a new digital technology work space to encourage new digital entrepreneurs into the town.

Another £1.2 million will go towards the planned new History Centre, set to replace the car park opposite the town hall.

Councillor Nick Mannion, chair of Cheshire East Council economy and growth committee, said: “It is fantastic news that the provisional funding award we received for Crewe’s Future High Streets Fund bid was confirmed by the government.

“We look forward to receiving the formal offer letter so that we can begin delivering on our plans and building on what has already been achieved to help revitalise Crewe – including yesterday’s reopening of Crewe Market Hall.

“The proposals included in our Future High Streets Fund bid, which will now be subject to further discussions and planning permission, include making the town centre more accessible and encouraging people to stay for longer.

“They also include new in-town living; further enhancements to the development of a new state-of-the-art history centre; the creation of two new workspaces to help new/early-stage technology businesses to establish and grow; and the creation of a new sustainable energy network, initially linking public buildings to improve energy performance and drive down its cost.

“These proposals complement plans included in Crewe’s bid to the government’s Towns Fund, a decision which we expect to receive shortly.”

MP Dr Kieran Mullan added: “Funding like this shows this government does what it says it is going to do and this funding will help us build back better from the pandemic.

“It will also help bring new jobs into the town as we go from jabs jabs jabs to jobs jobs jobs.

“I am now hoping we get further support when we find out the outcome of our Town Deal application later this month.

“I am confident that Crewe is going to get the support it needs to transform over the next few years.”

Local Growth Minister Luke Hall MP said: “High streets are the beating heart of our local communities.

“That’s why we are investing over £168 million Future High Streets funding for the North West to ensure the region’s towns and cities can build back better from the pandemic.

“This investment will help transform towns across the North West, unlocking new jobs, regenerating high streets and levelling up every area of the country.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings