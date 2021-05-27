£14 million to Crewe from Future High Streets Fund

Council bosses and Crewe & Nantwich MP have welcomed more than £14 million funding for Crewe from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund.

The £14.1 million will go towards nine projects including £3.1 million to transform the historic Christ Church into a new digital technology work space to encourage new digital entrepreneurs into the town.

Another £1.2 million will go towards the planned new History Centre, set to replace the car park opposite the town hall.

Councillor Nick Mannion, chair of Cheshire East Council economy and growth committee, said: “It is fantastic news that the provisional funding award we received for Crewe’s Future High Streets Fund bid was confirmed by the government.

“We look forward to receiving the formal offer letter so that we can begin delivering on our plans and building on what has already been achieved to help revitalise Crewe – including yesterday’s reopening of Crewe Market Hall.

“The proposals included in our Future High Streets Fund bid, which will now be subject to further discussions and planning permission, include making the town centre more accessible and encouraging people to stay for longer.

“They also include new in-town living; further enhancements to the development of a new state-of-the-art history centre; the creation of two new workspaces to help new/early-stage technology businesses to establish and grow; and the creation of a new sustainable energy network, initially linking public buildings to improve energy performance and drive down its cost.

“These proposals complement plans included in Crewe’s bid to the government’s Towns Fund, a decision which we expect to receive shortly.”

MP Dr Kieran Mullan added: “Funding like this shows this government does what it says it is going to do and this funding will help us build back better from the pandemic.

“It will also help bring new jobs into the town as we go from jabs jabs jabs to jobs jobs jobs.

“I am now hoping we get further support when we find out the outcome of our Town Deal application later this month.

“I am confident that Crewe is going to get the support it needs to transform over the next few years.”

Local Growth Minister Luke Hall MP said: “High streets are the beating heart of our local communities.

“That’s why we are investing over £168 million Future High Streets funding for the North West to ensure the region’s towns and cities can build back better from the pandemic.

“This investment will help transform towns across the North West, unlocking new jobs, regenerating high streets and levelling up every area of the country.”