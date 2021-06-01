Crewe fundraiser pedals 300 miles in aid of Blood Cancer UK

A South Cheshire man saddled up to pedal more than 300 miles in May to raise money for Blood Cancer UK.

Ben Reinhardt, from Crewe, spent May this year cycling the equivalent distance from London to Paris.

He is raising money for Blood Cancer UK, a community dedicated to beating blood cancer through research.

Ben pedalled circular routes on his bicycle from his home.

The furthest point he reached was Cuddington and he has also passed through Tarporley, Wybunbury, Marbury, Audlem, Haslington, Church Minshull, Sandbach, Alsager, and Hassall Green.

Over the last 60 years, Blood Cancer UK has invested more than £500 million in blood cancer research, which has led to a long line of breakthroughs that have improved treatments and saved lives.

Ben is still accepting sponsorship money, so if you would like to sponsor him online, visit: https://mylondontoparis.bloodcancer.org.uk/fundraising/cycle-ride-for-blood-cancer-uk

Ben, a committee member of Blood Cancer UK (South Cheshire Branch), said: “As a result of lockdown my charity like all others has suffered from lack of fund-raising opportunities.

“So, when the chance came to raise vital funds for Blood Cancer UK, I took it deciding to put my effort into this bike ride for such a worthy cause.

“A big thank you to all of those who have donated.”