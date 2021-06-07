Covid “Beer Hero” pubs in Cheshire celebrated by Eddisbury MP Timpson

6 hours ago
in Alpraham & Tarporley / Aston & Wrenbury / Audlem / Bunbury / Village News June 7, 2021
Little Tap, Tarporley - COVID beer heroes pubs

A number of Cheshire pubs have been awarded “COVID Community Hero status” for their work to support local communities throughout the pandemic.

The award is supported by a cross-party group of beer-loving MPs, including Eddisbury MP Edward Timpson.

Recognised pubs include The Bickerton Poacher, Bulkeley; The Lord Combermere, Audlem; The Pheasant Inn, Burwardsley; The Swan, Tarporley; The Little Tap, Tarporley; Cholmondeley Arms; Bhurtpore Inn, Aston; Dysart Arms, Bunbury; Carden Arms, Tilston and The Rasoi, Tarporley.

Hostelries and breweries in the Eddisbury constituency were recognised for their work through lockdowns over the past year in serving their communities in innovative and unique ways.

Little Tap and Weetwood Ales were presented with their awards this month.

Kelsall brewery Weetwood Ales adapted their distillery production lines to produce World Health Organisation (WHO) standard hand sanitiser at the start of the pandemic.

And Myles Carr and his team at Little Tap (pictured) kept up local morale with a food and gin take-out service, supporting key workers with ready-made meals.

Following a call for nominations, local establishments were selected to receive a framed certificate and a letter of commendation for their work.

Mr Timpson said: “Over the past year, we have all had to make some tough decisions, but despite the resulting hardships, we have seen some inspirational work by our local pubs and breweries.

“I want to commend every single pub and brewery in my constituency for their work over the past year, and wish them the very best over the summer as they continue to serve the nation’s recovery.”

Myles Carr, director of Little Tap in Tarporley, said: “After a year of diversification, creating a pop-up shop, launching our gin, and-most importantly-creating a take-out service to support our local key workers, we are thrilled to have been awarded this special community award.

“We are looking forward to relaunching Little Tap to its former glory over the coming weeks.”

They are sponsored by national organisations including UK Hospitality, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and the Society of Independent Brewers.

