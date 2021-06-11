4 hours ago
Nantwich RSPCA vets unable to save swan attacked by dogs
17 hours ago
Nantwich trampoline star Bryony Page eyes Tokyo Olympics glory
17 hours ago
Cheshire East Council deploys enhanced mobile Covid testing units
3 days ago
Full Nantwich Town pre-season schedule ahead of 2021-22 campaign
3 days ago
Bomb squad called as Shavington man digs up hand grenade in garden!
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Wingate Centre to stage Family Fete at Cholmondeley Castle

in Charity events / What's On & Reviews June 11, 2021
Cholmondeley Castle - RallyFest

The Wingate Centre in Wrenbury is to stage a Family Fete outdoor event at Cholmondeley Castle in August.

The event will include a teddy bear’s picnic, stalls, bouncy castle, face painting, teddy bear hunt and more children’s activities.

The fund-raising day will take place on Sunday August 22, between 11am and 4pm.

Advanced tickets will have discount of 25%, and are £6 adults and £3 children.

Visit eventbright.co.uk to buy tickets.

Funds raised will go towards helping run the Wingate Centre, offering breaks for children with special needs.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings