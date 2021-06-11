Wingate Centre to stage Family Fete at Cholmondeley Castle

The Wingate Centre in Wrenbury is to stage a Family Fete outdoor event at Cholmondeley Castle in August.

The event will include a teddy bear’s picnic, stalls, bouncy castle, face painting, teddy bear hunt and more children’s activities.

The fund-raising day will take place on Sunday August 22, between 11am and 4pm.

Advanced tickets will have discount of 25%, and are £6 adults and £3 children.

Visit eventbright.co.uk to buy tickets.

Funds raised will go towards helping run the Wingate Centre, offering breaks for children with special needs.