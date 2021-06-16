Diabetic man jailed for causing A500 horror smash near Crewe

A man who caused a serious collision on the A500 near Crewe and left a woman with “life-changing injuries” has been jailed.

Dawid Dybich was diabetic and had suffered a hyperglycaemic attack as he drove his van which caused the crash.

He has been jailed for 27 months at Chester Crown Court for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was also sentenced to nine months – to run concurrently – for making a false statement to obtain a driving licence.

The 26-year-old, of Tollitt Street, Crewe, had earlier pleaded guilty to both offences.

The crash happened at 6.30pm on Friday February 12 when Dybich’s silver Renault van collided head on with a white Fiat Punto on the A500.

Dybich had veered onto the wrong side of the road, crashing into the Punto driven by a 54-year-old woman from Crewe.

She suffered life-changing injuries including a fractured pelvis, spine and legs. She has already undergone a number of operations and is still recovering her injuries.

Dybich was uninjured as a result of the incident.

During their inquiries police found Dybich was diabetic and insulin dependent, but had failed to notify the DVLA of his condition, when applying for his HGV licence.

Shortly before the collision he started to feel unwell, and decided to pull over to a garage to buy snacks to help his sugar levels.

However, rather than wait at the garage to ensure it was safe to drive, he got back into his van and drove towards Crewe.

A short time later he suffered a hyperglycaemic attack which affected his driving and resulted in him colliding with the victim’s car.

PC Geraint Williams, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Dybich was well aware of his condition and he knew the risks.

“But rather than manage his condition properly and notify the DVLA, he chose to put the lives of innocent members of the public at risk.

“As a result of the actions Dybich took that day, the victim has been left with serious injuries, which will affect her for the rest of her life, and he is now paying the price behind bars.

“This is a tragic case and if anything can be learned from it I hope it acts as a warning to others that the rules of the road are there for a reason and they apply to everyone.

“They are not just there to protect you but also to protect other motorists.”

In addition to his prison sentence Dybich was also banned from driving for three and a half years and ordered to take an extended retest.