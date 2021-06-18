180 drivers in Cheshire nabbed for wearing no seatbelt, say police

Cheshire Police caught out 180 drivers not wearing seatbelt during a three-week operation on the county’s roads.

Officers issued 180 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) for the transgression during the operation from May 24 to June 13.

Inspector Steve Griffiths, of Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I have no doubt in my mind that road users know they need to wear a seatbelt, and the reasons why – it’s common sense.

“But evidently there are still many drivers and passengers who fail to do so.

“Not wearing a seatbelt is one of the biggest killers on our roads.

“By not wearing one people are increasing their risk of death in a collision – why wouldn’t you spend a few seconds putting one on?

“It is important everyone is aware of the huge risks and dangers that come from not wearing a seatbelt and I hope those road users who received Traffic Offence Reports will think about the consequences of their actions next time they get behind the wheel.”

John Dwyer, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, said: “Ensuring Cheshire’s roads are safer is one of my key priorities and during my term of office, I have ambitious plans to deliver initiatives that reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on our roads.

“Not wearing a seatbelt is incredibly dangerous and is one the main factors in serious or fatal collisions.

“I am concerned to see so many people across Cheshire still not wearing a seatbelt, even though the dangers of doing so are apparent.

“I am pleased that Cheshire Police carried out this enforcement activity to educate motorists and help make the county’s roads safer.”