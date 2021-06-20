Nantwich Players return with “Female of the Species” show

Nantwich Players are returning to action with a new production “Female of the Species” to hit the stage in July.

This hilarious comedy, written by Joanna Murray – Smith, will hit the stage after July 20.

The play was inspired by a true-life incident, reported in the world press, involving Germaine Greer and a young student.

As Margot sits in her study struggling with a deadline, in walks Molly Rivers, student, idealist and daughter of one of Margot’s most dedicated followers.

Initially flattered, Margot is less pleased when Molly handcuffs her to the desk and…

Players describe it as a “wicked comedy that deftly walks the tightrope between satire and farce,

proving the female of the species is not deadlier, but funnier, than the male”.

Tickets will be available online only at www.nantwichplayers.com from June 23.