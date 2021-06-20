1 hour ago
Nantwich Town Council offers “reusable” bags to boost market trade
2 days ago
180 drivers in Cheshire nabbed for wearing no seatbelt, say police
2 days ago
Nantwich to name new Covid “commemorative copse” near lake
3 days ago
Residents’ views needed on proposed on-demand bus service
4 days ago
Bridgemere pupil scoops top prize in regional artwork competition
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Players return with “Female of the Species” show

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews June 20, 2021
Female of the Species - Nantwich Players

Nantwich Players are returning to action with a new production “Female of the Species” to hit the stage in July.

This hilarious comedy, written by Joanna Murray – Smith, will hit the stage after July 20.

The play was inspired by a true-life incident, reported in the world press, involving Germaine Greer and a young student.

As Margot sits in her study struggling with a deadline, in walks Molly Rivers, student, idealist and daughter of one of Margot’s most dedicated followers.

Initially flattered, Margot is less pleased when Molly handcuffs her to the desk and…

Players describe it as a “wicked comedy that deftly walks the tightrope between satire and farce,
proving the female of the species is not deadlier, but funnier, than the male”.

Tickets will be available online only at www.nantwichplayers.com from June 23.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings