19 hours ago
Nantwich Vipers women’s cricket team teach North of England final
20 hours ago
PICTURE SPECIAL: Work on new spine road and A51 bypass in Nantwich
1 day ago
Mobile Covid testing unit opens at Nantwich Town FC
2 days ago
Nantwich man accused of inciting sexual activity with child
2 days ago
Nantwich woman completes Olympic triathlon in aid of Scout group
Nantwich Vipers women’s cricket team teach North of England final

in Cricket / Sport June 22, 2021
Nantwich Vipers cricket team - pic courtesy of Nantwich Vipers

Nantwich Vipers women’s cricket team have made it through to a North of England final.

The side will face Yorkshire team Sessay Emeralds in the ECB Women’s National T20 North of England Group Final on Sunday (June 27).

Nantwich made it through to the final after a fine victory over Leyland CC in the semi-finals.

They also triumphed in the quarter-finals against Didsbury CC.

The Vipers will be travelling to Thirsk on Saturday to prepare for the final against Sessay Emeralds on Sunday.

The match starts at 1pm at the Sessay Cricket Ground.

Vipers through to North of England finalA Vipers spokeswoman said: “It’s a long way, but if you’ve got nothing else to do, come and cheer us on! We’d definitely appreciate your support.”

Nantwich Vipers runs two sides in the Cheshire Women’s League – one in Division Two and one in Division Three West.

Matches are on Sundays and some times midweek.

New members are very welcome. Any age and any ability.

The team trains during the summer on Thursday nights, 6pm until 8.30pm, at Nantwich Cricket Club, Whitehouse Lane.

For more information, contact Manager and Head Coach Lee Prince, 07528 820687, or follow them on Facebook here.

(Images courtesy of Nantwich Vipers)

