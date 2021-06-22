Richmond Village in Nantwich to host open day

Retirement complex Richmond Village Nantwich is hosting an open day to discover what life at the centre.

The open day will take place on Wednesday June 30, where the village manager will stage tours of apartments currently available and offer afternoon cream tea served in the restaurant.

Lynne Griffin, Village Manager at Richmond Village Nantwich, said: “With government restrictions easing, we’re delighted to be able to invite guests to our first retirement planning open day and treat guests to a slice of Richmond Village hospitality.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to discuss and explore retirement options and our friendly advisors will be on hand to help you discover the opportunities that may lie ahead.

“The event is by appointment only, which will enable us to offer you an exclusive tour and provide quality time for you to get the most out of your visit.”

Richmond Village Nantwich offers a range of retirement accommodation from apartments and suites to a residential care home, all of which are tailored to the individual needs of each resident.

To make an appointment at Richmond Village Nantwich Retirement Planning Open Day, call 01270 629080 and for further information, visit www.richmond-villages.com