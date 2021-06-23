2 days ago
Cheshire East Mayor selects supported charities for 2021-22

in Charity news / Human Interest / News June 23, 2021
CE Mayor Sarah Pochin with Kevin Bradburn of YouthFed

Mayor of Cheshire East Cllr Sarah Pochin has unveiled her chosen charities for her Mayoral year 2021-2022.

The Bunbury Independent councillor is supporting The Youth Federation, a North West based charity, and Hopes & Beams, based in Crewe.

The Youth Federation or ‘YouthFed’ helps young people overcome obstacles in their lives and improve aspirations so they can achieve their full potential.

Hopes & Beams is a multi-award winning charity which provides sports, arts, teaching and activities for
children and young adults with disabilities or additional needs.

It aims to help people with disabilities discover their potential through sports, teaching and recreation.

It also supports older members of the community with Alzheimer’s or mental health issues or who are just lonely by providing lunches and activities.

CE Mayor Sarah Pochin with Jane Whetnall MBE of Hopes & Beams

Mayor Cllr Sarah Pochin (right) with Jane Whetnall MBE of Hopes & Beams

Cllr Pochin said: “I am very aware of the publicity the Mayor can bring to local charities that may be doing wonderful work but need exposure to raise their profile.

“This in turn can attract volunteers and much needed funding.

“I have chosen my charities carefully and with the aim of supporting disadvantaged or under privileged young people who benefit greatly from what these two charities have to offer.

“I have been so inspired by the work of both YouthFed and Hopes & Beams in supporting the young people that come through their doors and I want to do everything I can in my Mayoral year to promote this work and raise desperately needed funding.”

