Nantwich Buddies boost “happiness” in six-week pilot project

Volunteer group Nantwich Buddies piloted a six-week mental wellness programme part funded by a grant from the Cheshire Crime Commissioner fund.

Happiness Hub Podcast hosts Kedren Elliott, a counsellor, and Liz Parkin, founder of the Nantwich Buddies, teamed up with mindset coach Benjamin Stubbs to launch the free course called “Happy Appy”.

Through weekly Zooms and regular app notifications, participants were guided through daily activities and resources for better mental health and happier living.

Wellbeing exercises in gratitude, self-care, creating new habits, giving and connecting which are all recognised practises of the Five Ways to Wellness were met with positive reviews from the participants.

Kedren said: “We really enjoyed putting together the weekly themes and running the sessions.

“It was so uplifting to read and talk about the things people were grateful for each week and to hear from participants about how instilling small everyday habits each week was helping them become more positive.”

One participant said: “I’ve learnt the value in taking time to reflect on my own thoughts and to try and separate the emotion from the situation, and in finding things to be grateful about each day.”

Nicky said: “Resources were great and I enjoyed all the podcasts, I’ll continue to listen to the Happiness Hub podcasts!”

The team plans to roll out another pilot with a focus of 18–30 year olds.

To find out more or to log your interest, visit: https://www.happinesshubuk.org/, email [email protected] or call Kedren on 07702 174 155.