2 days ago
Three Crewe & Nantwich gymnasts make European Championships
2 days ago
Police hunt burglars after jewellery shop raid in Nantwich
3 days ago
Tarporley driver Oliphant powers to first BTCC victory of season
4 days ago
Nantwich student crowned “college champion” ahead of 12,000
7 days ago
Man, 21, attacked and robbed at knifepoint in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

READER’S LETTER: Thanks to British Heart Foundation volunteers

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion July 1, 2021
British Heart Foundation shop

Dear Editor,
The UK’s leading heart charity, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) wants to say thank you to all its fantastic shop volunteers, ahead of Thank You Day (4th July 2021).

Our shop volunteers play a vital role in raising funds for life saving research – without their passion and drive we wouldn’t have been able to fund scientific breakthroughs for 60 years.

The last year has been extremely difficult for the BHF, with the temporary shop closures and we have been truly humbled by the continued support of our volunteers.

However, we have 20% less volunteering support than we did before the Covid-19 pandemic and are urging the local community to volunteer in their nearest BHF shop.

The charity has plenty of exciting volunteering roles available, which not only provide crucial support to the BHF retail operation, but it can also help boost CVs, increase wellbeing, and provide a social network within the local community.

Volunteers can get involved in a range of tasks, such as telephone and logistical administration, merchandising on the shop floor and answering customer queries.

We also offer online roles for those keen to hone their tech skills, by helping to research, photographer and list items for the BHF’s online shops.

Each year, heart and circulatory diseases kill more than 1 in 4 people in the North West and currently 910,000 people in the region are living with them.

In the BHF’s 60th year, the support of volunteers in our local shops is more vital than ever – whether it is just a few hours a week or more.

As we approach our milestone birthday, help us fund the next 60 years of scientific breakthroughs by giving us the gift of time, to save and improve lives in the North West.

For more details on how you can volunteer at the BHF please visit www.bhf.org.uk/volunteer

Yours sincerely,

Sarah Boardman
Retail Volunteering Operations Manager at the British Heart Foundation

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings