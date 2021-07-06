Eight arrested in Crewe in police operation on organised crime

2 hours ago
in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News July 6, 2021
roadshow - police chase - fraudsters

Eight people have been arrested in Crewe as part of a cross border operation targeting people involved in organised crime.

Cheshire officers teamed up with Merseyside Police and British Transport Police (BTP) as part of an ongoing “county lines drug dealing” crackdown.

Police executed three warrants and conducted patrols across the town including at Crewe train station.

A 43-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply heroin and has been released under investigation.

A 51-year-old man from Manchester was arrested near Westminster Park on suspicion with intent to supply cocaine and heroin and possession of a knife.

A 19-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis, possession of criminal property and possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

A 28-year-old local woman was arrested for breaching a court order.

A 21-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply heroin and has been released under investigation.

An 18-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply heroin and has been released under investigation.

A 21-year-old man from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession of cannabis. He has been released on conditional bail.

BTP arrested a man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

Officers from the Roads and Crime Unit patrolled the roads network including the M6 motorway to prevent criminals travelling into Cheshire.

They also issued 13 TORS for various driving offences, two reports of dangerous driving and executed two stop searches involving an individual and a vehicle.

Detective Inspector John O’Driscoll, of Crewe Local Policing Unit, said: “The purpose of the operation was to focus on those believed to be involved in drug criminality that emanates from Merseyside.

“We know that criminality has no borders and that organised crime groups will do all they can to profit from the supply of drugs, often using vulnerable adults and young children to assist them.

“By working with other forces it provides a greater opportunity to target individuals whether they are travelling into Crewe on foot, by using the motorway or road network or by train.

“A lot of our work relies on information and intelligence from the local community, spotting the signs of drug crime and reporting it to police. If you can help please do call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or Cheshire Constabulary on 101.

“Together we can make the town a much safer place for the community while police continue to make the town a hostile place for criminals.”

