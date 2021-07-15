Funded holiday activities available in Cheshire East

Everybody Sport and Recreation are to stage free holiday activity sessions for youngsters.

Holiday Activity Funding from Cheshire East Council has created places as well as packed lunches provided by Taste for Life for children who are entitled to receive free school meals.

Everybody will be jointly delivering The Multi Activity Days with Cheshire Police as part of their Kops N Kids programme at Crewe Lifestyle Centre and Macclesfield Leisure Centre.

The Multi Activity Days are for aged eight years to school Year 8.

They will include different sporting or recreational activities, including team games, challenges and access to the swimming pool within Everybody’s Leisure centres.

Kerry Shea, Executive Director at Everybody Sport and Recreation, said: “We are so excited to be offering our Multi Activity Days this summer, and receiving this funding allows us to offer free places for children who receive free school meals.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Cheshire Police on this Kops N Kids programme throughout the holidays, providing fun filled days for children to be active and have fun in a safe environment.”

Multi Activity Days will be starting from Monday July 26 to Friday August 20.

You book in for a day, a few days or the week to fit in with your summer holiday plans.

More information can be found on Everybody’s website.

Insp Andy Smith said: “Our officers and PCSOs will be supporting the team to help children stay active and healthy and most importantly, have fun.

“As well as getting kids fit in a fun environment, these events also strengthen relationships between police and young people and helps builds trust between them, which is vital in building better communities.

“This is just one of many initiatives we get involved with. We also have dedicated officers and PCSOs who go into our local schools on a regular basis to build on that vital relationship.”

Booking is essential, contact [email protected]