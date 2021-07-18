2 hours ago
Nantwich artist Tony donates artwork to Nantwich Town FC

in Charity news / Human Interest / News July 18, 2021
l-r Nantwich Town FC chairman Jon Gold receives artwork from Tony Denton and son Harvey (1)

Nantwich artist Tony Denton has donated his painting of the Nantwich Town FC crest being painted to the club, writes Jonathan White.

Tony, accompanied by son Harvey, presented his 2ft by 3ft canvas artwork to Nantwich Town FC chairman Jon Gold on the pitch at the Optimum Pay Group Stadium earlier this week.

Tony has previously donated other pieces of art to the town including paintings of Captain Sir Tom Moore on slate and on wood, which are displayed in the Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge on High Street in the town centre.

A ‘Support the NHS’ canvas painting he produced was auctioned with the money raised going to Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity, which supports patients, their families, and staff at Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Tony has a stall at Nantwich Market on Saturdays, and some of his artwork is on display in The Granary Arts Café on Wych House Bank, off Welsh Row, in Nantwich.

Tony said: “Thank you to Nantwich Town Football Club for making us feel so welcome – supporting your local club is important and we will be back supporting the Dabbers.”

Jon Gold, Nantwich Town FC chairman, said: “This is a most wonderful gesture and it’s a fantastic painting.

“Tony has really captured the community spirit and passion of supporters of the club and the painting will take pride of place within the club, for people to enjoy and appreciate.

“On behalf of everyone at the club we would like to offer him our sincere thanks. We look forward to Tony and his family joining us at more games over the coming season.”

Nantwich Town FC crest painting by Tony Denton (1)

