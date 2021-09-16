13 hours ago
“Ouch!” exhibition at Nantwich Museum extended

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews September 16, 2021
exhibition - Nantwich Museum - Pillory Street (1)

The “Ouch! A slightly horrible history of health and disease in Nantwich,” exhibition in the Millennium Gallery at Nantwich Museum has been extended to October 23.

It takes visitors on a quirky whistle-stop journey into Nantwich’s past from around the 17th to the early 20th century, and includes stories of some of its noteworthy people.

Activities for young children include rat spotting around the museum and listening to a specially recorded short story about Ranulphe Ratkins and his Nantwich family of rats.

A series of weekly Wednesday evening online talks supporting the exhibition, all with different speakers, continue on September 22 with “Tales from Chester Asylum”.

Then on September 29 “When cholera hit Nantwich,” on October 6 “Made in the Old Medicine House: a century of patent medicine manufacture in an unlikely setting,” October 13 “John Gerard, English herbalist,” and October 20 “Having a baby in Nantwich during the mid- to late 17th century”.

The talks can either be booked at the museum shop, by phoning 01270 627104 or online at https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/our-shop

The cost is £5 per talk with all proceeds supporting the work of the museum.

Participants are invited to join the talks from 6.50pm for a 7pm start.

Full instructions will be provided when booking.

The museum is now fully open 10.30am – 4.30pm Tuesdays to Saturdays.

There is no need to book ahead. Entrance to both the Museum and the “Ouch!” exhibition is free.

Contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

Tags: , , ,

