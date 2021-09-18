REVIEW: Wait Until Dark, by Nantwich Players

Nantwich Players’ latest production is the psychological thriller Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott, writes Claire Faulkner.

Directed by Jeremy Acklam this story follows the story of Susy, a blind woman who has fallen victim to three murderous con men.

It’s a dark story. The intrigue and suspense work well on stage, but what makes this production work so well at The Players Theatre is the space.

The clever use of lighting and being so close to the action builds up the tension and draws you deep into the story.

The cast worked incredibly well together.

Janan Chopra is to be commended as Susy, and there were strong performances from Andy Leach playing Mike, Jonathan Everitt as Croker and Peter Foran as Roat.

It’s an interesting play, and if you want something different from your next theatre trip I would definitely recommend Wait Until Dark.

Wait Until Dark is running at The Players Theatre on Love Lane in Nantwich until September 25.

For more details on this and other productions, visit www.nantwichplayers.com