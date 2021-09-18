13 hours ago
Willaston councillor may quit after homophobic abuse by youths
16 hours ago
‘On demand’ rural bus service to launch between Nantwich and Audlem
16 hours ago
Former Wales and Crewe Alex midfielder signs for Nantwich Town
1 day ago
Planet Doughnut to open new store in Nantwich town centre
2 days ago
Welsh Row to re-open – but major gasworks to be extended
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

REVIEW: Wait Until Dark, by Nantwich Players

in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews September 18, 2021
Nantwich Players Theatre - by Jonathan white

Nantwich Players’ latest production is the psychological thriller Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott, writes Claire Faulkner.

Directed by Jeremy Acklam this story follows the story of Susy, a blind woman who has fallen victim to three murderous con men.

It’s a dark story. The intrigue and suspense work well on stage, but what makes this production work so well at The Players Theatre is the space.

The clever use of lighting and being so close to the action builds up the tension and draws you deep into the story.

The cast worked incredibly well together.

Janan Chopra is to be commended as Susy, and there were strong performances from Andy Leach playing Mike, Jonathan Everitt as Croker and Peter Foran as Roat.

It’s an interesting play, and if you want something different from your next theatre trip I would definitely recommend Wait Until Dark.

Wait Until Dark is running at The Players Theatre on Love Lane in Nantwich until September 25.

For more details on this and other productions, visit www.nantwichplayers.com

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
Show all of Latest Listings