Live music and tribute acts return to Nantwich Civic Hall

Live music from top tribute acts is returning to Nantwich Civic Hall after lockdowns.

The venue has a number of concerts lined up over the next few months as live indoor shows are allowed once more.

It kicked off last week with tribute act Oasish in a sensational two-hour tribute, followed by The UK Rock Show on Friday and Stereotonics on Saturday.

Coming up the Civic will host shows by The Guns and Roses Experience, Dressed To Kill – the ultimate Kiss tribute, Sounds of the Sixties featuring The Revolvers and Forever Bon Jovi.

And near Christmas will be UK Bjorn and back by popular demand for the 5th year the 80s Christmas Party with Electromantics, with limited tickets available.

The Civic Hall has also welcomed back The Very Best In Stand-Up Comedy, who return on the first Friday of each month.

Covid measures have been left in place such as hand sanitisation points and optional mask wearing, for more information visit www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk/civic-diary/

For bookings and further information contact Nantwich Civic Hall directly on 01270 628633 or visit www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk