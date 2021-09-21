22 hours ago
Beam Heath Trust "claims day" to take place on September 29
BMX bike fans reunite in South Cheshire for annual social ride
Nantwich Town knocked out of FA Cup by Banbury
Willaston councillor may quit after homophobic abuse by youths
'On demand' rural bus service to launch between Nantwich and Audlem
Live music and tribute acts return to Nantwich Civic Hall

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews September 21, 2021
UK Rock Show - live music at Civic Hall

Live music from top tribute acts is returning to Nantwich Civic Hall after lockdowns.

The venue has a number of concerts lined up over the next few months as live indoor shows are allowed once more.

It kicked off last week with tribute act Oasish in a sensational two-hour tribute, followed by The UK Rock Show on Friday and Stereotonics on Saturday.

Coming up the Civic will host shows by The Guns and Roses Experience, Dressed To Kill – the ultimate Kiss tribute, Sounds of the Sixties featuring The Revolvers and Forever Bon Jovi.

And near Christmas will be UK Bjorn and back by popular demand for the 5th year the 80s Christmas Party with Electromantics, with limited tickets available.

The Civic Hall has also welcomed back The Very Best In Stand-Up Comedy, who return on the first Friday of each month.

Covid measures have been left in place such as hand sanitisation points and optional mask wearing, for more information visit www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk/civic-diary/

For bookings and further information contact Nantwich Civic Hall directly on 01270 628633 or visit www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk

Stereotonics - live music Civic Hall

