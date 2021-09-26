6 hours ago
Nantwich Town slump to another home defeat against Basford
2 days ago
Endangered newts in Nantwich rescued by water engineers
2 days ago
400 years to repair Cheshire East’s crumbling roads, says highways boss
4 days ago
Leighton Hospital unveils £663 million redevelopment plans
4 days ago
Plans for parking charges in ‘free’ towns scrapped by Cheshire East
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

READER’S LETTER: Crewe shoppers and visitors “ripped off” by CEC

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion September 26, 2021
parking machine with sign

Dear Editor,
Crewe shoppers and visitors are being ripped off by the Labour run Cheshire East Council on car park charges.

Crewe pays the highest parking fees in Cheshire East but in NINE other towns (Sandbach, Alsager, Middlewich, Handforth, Prestbury, Poynton, Bollington, Disley and Holmes Chapel) motorists pay NOTHING to park.

How has this ever been allowed?

This unfairness has gone on for TWELVE years, since the Borough Council was formed.

‘Putting Crewe First’ say enough is enough. We are calling for the parking charges in Crewe to be HALVED and to make up the shortfall in income by charging the same for every Council car park in all the towns across the
Borough.

The Labour-run Cheshire East Council recently proposed car parking charges across all their car parks in the Borough… but they couldn’t get all their Labour councillors to agree to vote to even consult on the proposal
and it has been dropped before it even started.

Crewe is the most economically deprived town in the whole of Cheshire East but it has the highest car parking charges, when NINE far wealthier towns have no car parking charges at all.

How can that possibly be justified? It is just so totally unfair.

Crewe Town Council, with it’s 100% Labour representation on the Council, should be leading the campaign to cut car parking charges in the town but as usual they do nothing.

The Grand Junction Retail Park in Earle Street, Crewe, with 800 FREE car parking spaces, has become the alternative town centre for Crewe.

The way the actual town centre has been allowed to decline is very sad.

Crewe is the poorest town in Cheshire East ……but will continue to pay the highest car park charges…….whilst NINE much more affluent towns pay no car park charges at all, not a brass farthing, and NEVER have.

Labour run Cheshire East Council and Labour run Crewe Town Council have let down Crewe residents yet again….badly.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester
Leader
Putting Crewe First

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
Show all of Latest Listings