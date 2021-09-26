Dear Editor,

Crewe shoppers and visitors are being ripped off by the Labour run Cheshire East Council on car park charges.

Crewe pays the highest parking fees in Cheshire East but in NINE other towns (Sandbach, Alsager, Middlewich, Handforth, Prestbury, Poynton, Bollington, Disley and Holmes Chapel) motorists pay NOTHING to park.

How has this ever been allowed?

This unfairness has gone on for TWELVE years, since the Borough Council was formed.

‘Putting Crewe First’ say enough is enough. We are calling for the parking charges in Crewe to be HALVED and to make up the shortfall in income by charging the same for every Council car park in all the towns across the

Borough.

The Labour-run Cheshire East Council recently proposed car parking charges across all their car parks in the Borough… but they couldn’t get all their Labour councillors to agree to vote to even consult on the proposal

and it has been dropped before it even started.

Crewe is the most economically deprived town in the whole of Cheshire East but it has the highest car parking charges, when NINE far wealthier towns have no car parking charges at all.

How can that possibly be justified? It is just so totally unfair.

Crewe Town Council, with it’s 100% Labour representation on the Council, should be leading the campaign to cut car parking charges in the town but as usual they do nothing.

The Grand Junction Retail Park in Earle Street, Crewe, with 800 FREE car parking spaces, has become the alternative town centre for Crewe.

The way the actual town centre has been allowed to decline is very sad.

Crewe is the poorest town in Cheshire East ……but will continue to pay the highest car park charges…….whilst NINE much more affluent towns pay no car park charges at all, not a brass farthing, and NEVER have.

Labour run Cheshire East Council and Labour run Crewe Town Council have let down Crewe residents yet again….badly.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader

Putting Crewe First