Crewe & Nantwich RUFC Snr Academy beat rivals Whitchurch

in Rugby / Sport September 28, 2021
Academy - Alfie Johnson fends off defender (1)

Crewe & Nantwich RUFC senior academy continued their fine form with a 32-12 win over local rivals Whitchurch.

And the victory was even more impressive given 10 changes they had to make from the week before.

But it was Whitchurch who opened the scoring early on through their fly half before Crewe could really get into their stride.

The hosts were guilty of trying to play a bit too much rugby close to their own try line.

But they soon responded with a solid set piece providing good ball for Bill Putt.

He unleashed Luke and Tom in the centres who both made inroads supported by Charlie Grinnell and Dan Mckenna.

Te pressure resulted in Crewe’s first points of the day as Toby Evans kicked over for three points.

Crewe took the game to Whitchurch straight from the kick-off, eventually leading to a driven lineout.

This allowed the returning Pete Bush to charge over from 10 metres, and the five points turned to seven as Evans expertly converted from the touchline.

Pete Bush scores first try (1)

Pete Bush scores first try

The game continued with Crewe looking the more likely to add to the scoreboard, although Whitchurch defended well.

However, a small lapse of concentration allowed a gap to appear and Adam Deegan did not need a second invite to burst through several tacklers to score from 40 metres. Evans added the extras.

Whitchurch fought back from the kick off, showing how dangerous they could be if they put multiple phases together.

They pulled Crewe all over the park and eventually scored out wide as Crewe’s defence was out-numbered.

Crewe immediately hit back,through a penalty from Bill Putt, who had a great game at 10.

And it was followed by a try as Alfie Johnston latched on to a nicely weighted kick through, and crossed the line fending off a couple of would be tacklers.

It made the half-time score Crewe & Nantwich 25 – Whitchurch 12.

Jacob Aston O'Donavan cuts through Whitchurch (1)

Jacob Aston O’Donavan cuts through Whitchurch

The second half lacked the sharpness of the preceding 40 minutes, but still conatined some fine action and great performances across the team.

Several line breaks led to nothing, great moves and continuity lacked the killer pass.

Crewe Academy did add to the score sheet as Jacob scythed through the Whitchurch defence, wrong-footed the full-back to score from his own half.

Try Scorers – Pete Bush x 1, Adam Deegan x 1, Alfie Johnson x 1, Jacob Aston O’Donavan x 1. Conversions – Toby Evans x 3. Penalties – Toby Evans x 1, Bill Putt x 1.

Crewe Senior Academy are in Halbro Colts League action on Sunday (October 3), with Bolton visiting the Vagrants for a 2pm kick off.

Tom Marshall makes a break (1)

Tom Marshall makes a break

(Images courtesy of Tony Pennance)

