Crewe & Nantwich Jnr Academy beat rivals Sandbach 19-0

in Rugby / Sport October 5, 2021
junior academy - crewe and nantwich rufc (1)

Crewe & Nantwich RUFC’s under 16s earned a deserved 19-0 victory over their neighbours and rivals Sandbach.

In a hotly contested encounter at the Vagrants, Crewe and their visitors were evenly matched but the hosts’ defence came out on top.

Crewe opened the scoring early in the first half, a quick attacking ball released Zak Pederson on one of his barracking runs.

He broke through a number of Sandbach tacklers to score under the posts.

Joe Waterhouse stepped up and added the two points for the conversion.

Crewe continued to pressurise Sandbach giving them very little time to execute basic skills.

It forced the visitors to give away a penalty inside their own 22.

Quick-thinking Crewe forward Jacob Upton took a tap penalty to himself and crashed over for the second try of the day.

The match remained at 12-0 for the next 20 minutes with both teams putting some good phases of play together.

Crewe sealed victory when quick hands among the backs set centre Rob Hough away.

He broke a couple of attempted tackles on the halfway and ran clear to score a great individual try under the posts. The conversion was added by Waterhouse.

