South Cheshire primary schools stage “Harvest Festival” for Foodbanks

Five South Cheshire schools are keeping the “Harvest Festival” tradition alive and helping to collect items for local Foodbanks in the process.

Primary schools in Shavington, Wistaston, Wheelock, Leighton and Congleton are part of the Learning for Life Partnership Academy Trust.

And pupils have been engaged in a “cross-school” project by staging the Harvest Festival this term which has seen them bring tins and packets of food supplies into school to share with communities through Foodbanks.

The project starts with a Harvest assembly, when children are encouraged to bring a tin, packet or carton of food.

After assembly, food gifts will be delivered to five different Foodbanks in Nantwich, Shavington, Congleton, Sandbach and Crewe.

Laura Simms, RE leader at Shavington Primary school, said: “The children at Shavington Primary school are all very excited to bring in their donations for the food bank.

“We are delighted to be working with St Mark’s Church in Shavington to help provide food for St Paul’s Pantry in Crewe.

“It has been a fantastic opportunity for the children to learn about food banks and how vital they are for the community.”

James Bancroft, Principal at Wistaston Church Lane Academy, added: “If you are a parent or guardian of a child who attends one of our schools your support with this project would be very much appreciated.

“Could you please take your contributions to the school in the week beginning Monday 11th October?

“We know Foodbanks do a fantastic job in the community and we are so pleased to be able to focus on this forthcoming celebration and let the children see what a big difference they can make.”

Alexia Stockton, from St Paul’s Centre in Crewe, said: “It’s wonderful that Leighton Academy will be collecting for the foodbank.”