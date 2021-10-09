Nantwich Town sign young Stoke City midfielder on loan

Nantwich Town have signed midfielder Patrick Jarrett from Stoke City on a one-month loan.
Jarrett will go straight into today’s match day squad when the Dabbers travel to face FC United of Manchester.
It’s the second player movement at the ckub this week, after Nantwich announced the departure of Theo Stair.
Stair has left to join Hanley Town after a number of successful seasons at the Dabbers.
A club spokesman said: “Theo has been at the club for a number of seasons and he has given everything when he has put on a Dabbers shirt.
“We would like to thank Theo for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.”
Nantwich return to action four days after their home game against Gainsborough was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
FC United were one of the fancied sides for promotion before the start of the season, but currently sit mid-table due to inconsistency.
In just one week, Neil Reynolds’ side were beaten 5-2 away at Stalybridge but responded by thrashing Scarborough 6-0 a few days later.
Nantwich earned a 1-1 draw away at FC United last season, a fine strike by Sean Cooke earning them a point.
(Image courtesy of Nantwich Town FC)
Recent Comments