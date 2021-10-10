8 hours ago
Nantwich Town earn fine away win at FC United of Manchester
2 days ago
Nantwich racing driver Witt returns to British GT Championship
2 days ago
Nantwich Town sign young Stoke City midfielder on loan
2 days ago
Police probing serious assault appeal to trace Crewe man
2 days ago
Covid cases in Cheshire East 10-14 yr olds “five times” higher than adults
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town earn fine away win at FC United of Manchester

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport October 10, 2021
First Team Coach Jay Bateman gives instructions (1)

Nantwich Town extended their recent good form with a fine victory in front of a packed and noisy home crowd, writes Adam Bateman.

FC United looked to put the pressure on the Nantwich defence from the start.

And that is the way the game went for the majority of the first half, with shot after shot coming towards Matthew Gould’s net.

Nantwich were penned back, although they did have the ball in the net on 37 minutes which was ruled offside.

FC United continued to dominate after the break, but slowly Nantwich worked their way into the game.

An FC United corner was headed home by Regan Linney but the referee blew his whistle for a foul on a Nantwich defender.

And just a few minutes later, Nantwich took full advantage as Daniel Cockerline pounced on hesitation in the homes side’s defence, and slotted past Lavercombe to silence the home crowd.

A few more minutes later, Nantwich doubled their lead from the penalty spot.

Sean Cooke powered his spot-kick high into the net to send the away fans crazy.

FC United continued their assault on the away goalmouth late on but could not break through.

The hosts had 17 shots to Nantwich’s five, but the Dabbers secured another clean sheet.

Jay Bateman (pictured) was in charge whilst Dave Cooke was serving his suspension.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
Show all of Latest Listings